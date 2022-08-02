Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 11,124 KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRBN. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,272,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,872,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,435,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 706.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 132,399 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.45. 461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,283. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.