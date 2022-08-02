Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VBR traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.09. 1,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,964. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

