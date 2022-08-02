Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.52). 48,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 291,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.51. The firm has a market cap of £104.03 million and a PE ratio of 3,100.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.15%.

In other Knights Group news, insider David Andrew Beech bought 936,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £1,001,889.15 ($1,227,654.88). In other Knights Group news, insider Balbinder Singh Johal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £12,900 ($15,806.89). Also, insider David Andrew Beech purchased 936,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £1,001,889.15 ($1,227,654.88). Insiders have acquired 956,345 shares of company stock valued at $102,858,915 in the last 90 days.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

