KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Sees Large Volume Increase

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 99,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 625,228 shares.The stock last traded at $14.90 and had previously closed at $14.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

KnowBe4 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -136.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at KnowBe4

KnowBe4 last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company's revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,887 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Recommended Stories

