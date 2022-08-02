Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Shares Down 0.4%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.60. Approximately 69,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 153,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

ADRNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($31.96) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.02) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

