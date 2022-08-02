KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect KORU Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. On average, analysts expect KORU Medical Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRMD stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. KORU Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

In other KORU Medical Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,393,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,861,230.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 585,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 294,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

