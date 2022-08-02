Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading 7% Higher

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 38,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 82,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Kraken Robotics Trading Up 7.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$76.45 million and a PE ratio of -13.10.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.