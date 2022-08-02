Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading 7% Higher

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 38,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 82,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Kraken Robotics Trading Up 7.0 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$76.45 million and a PE ratio of -13.10.
Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
Featured Articles
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.