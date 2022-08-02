Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.38. 13,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,545. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $27.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $101,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,989.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott I. Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,871.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $101,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,989.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,636 shares of company stock valued at $924,312. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.