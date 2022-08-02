Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Kyndryl Stock Performance
Shares of KD opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $52.00.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Kyndryl
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
