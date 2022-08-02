Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of KD opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 24,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,117.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kyndryl news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

