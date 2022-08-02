L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of L.B. Foster from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $167.49 million, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 145,446 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

