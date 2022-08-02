La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.2 %

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $154.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:LJPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

