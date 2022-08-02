Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $279,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $382,000. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LBAI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,408. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $87.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.42%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

