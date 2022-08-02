LBRY Credits Trading 19.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LBC)

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $12.26 million and $22,724.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00631969 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034418 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.