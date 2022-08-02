Leafly Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,527 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 82% compared to the average volume of 1,392 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LFLY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Leafly alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leafly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Leafly in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Leafly Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFLY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. 20,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,262. Leafly has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.02.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leafly will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leafly

(Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.