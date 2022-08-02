Leafly Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,527 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 82% compared to the average volume of 1,392 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LFLY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leafly
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Leafly in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.
Leafly Price Performance
Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leafly will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Leafly
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
