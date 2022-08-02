Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.2% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,938,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,559,000 after buying an additional 76,699 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $589.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $230.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,361 shares of company stock valued at $17,992,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

