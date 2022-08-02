Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,429,000. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 359,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 125,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42.

