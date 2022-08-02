Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.4% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

