Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.14 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $434.49.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

