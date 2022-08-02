Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Sells 5,380 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.1% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

