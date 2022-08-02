Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $26.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEVI. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.12 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $239,662.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,156,874 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 134,144 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $40,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,948 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

