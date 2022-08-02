Levolution Market Capitalization Achieves $1.51 Million (LEVL)

Levolution (LEVL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Levolution has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Levolution has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $1,218.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,946.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00128487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031655 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

About Levolution

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io.

Buying and Selling Levolution

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

