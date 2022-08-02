LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Down 5.6%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.85 and last traded at $107.94. Approximately 9,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 211,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.60. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,328,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

