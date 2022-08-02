LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Down 5.6%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.85 and last traded at $107.94. Approximately 9,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 211,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.32.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
In related news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,328,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
