LHC Group (LHCG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect LHC Group to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LHC Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $162.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $216.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.07.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

