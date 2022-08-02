Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,372 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $138,759,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,419,000 after purchasing an additional 516,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,039,000 after buying an additional 500,607 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.92. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $102.14 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

