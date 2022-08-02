Liberty Latin America (LILA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Liberty Latin America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,681. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aamir Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 567,151 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089 in the last ninety days. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $2,265,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 93.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 366,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 177,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 127,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 109,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $981,000. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America



Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

