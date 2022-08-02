Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LILAK. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, SVP Aamir Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

