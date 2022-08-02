Lido DAO Token Hits Market Cap of $289.64 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $289.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00615852 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034820 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

