Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Life Storage comprises about 3.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.23% of Life Storage worth $27,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Life Storage by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 752,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Life Storage stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.11. 4,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,502. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.69%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

