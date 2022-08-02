Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $182.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. 24,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,373. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

See Also

