Light & Wonder (LNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Light & Wonder to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Light & Wonder to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $90.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.70.

LNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

