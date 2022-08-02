Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZEV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Lightning eMotors Stock Performance

ZEV stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 10.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 385.50% and a negative return on equity of 332.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lightning eMotors news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $103,646.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 13.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Featured Stories

