Lightning (LIGHT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,646.00

Lightning (LIGHT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $1,646.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,751.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00127013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00031136 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Lightning Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

