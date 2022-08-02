Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Acquires C$2,009,522.17 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,009,522.17. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 282,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,825,239.39.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$52.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,897,151.23.

On Monday, July 4th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,981,420.48.

On Friday, June 24th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.12 per share, with a total value of C$2,011,593.96.

Linamar Stock Performance

LNR stock traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.91. 70,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,412. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$45.46 and a 52-week high of C$81.25. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.50.

Linamar Dividend Announcement

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 8.1400002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNR shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

