Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 106,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 5.3 %

LINC stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,097. The firm has a market cap of $209.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

LINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

