Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $17,385,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 802,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 62,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

LIND stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. 7,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $424.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.11. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

