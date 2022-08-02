Linear 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.37 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Linear has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,127.43 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00129309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031724 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

