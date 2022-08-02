Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Up 30.8% in July

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Lion Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGHL traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. 136,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Lion Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

Get Lion Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lion Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.51% of Lion Group worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.