LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Cap Reaches $509,688.12

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 57.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $509,688.12 and approximately $97.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10,895.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000753 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00069117 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

