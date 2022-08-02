Lisa M. O’neill Sells 1,000 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $75.47. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,057. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.77. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2,390.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also

