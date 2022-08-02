Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $1.18 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00005108 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $151.56 million and approximately $30.50 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00025065 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017411 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.