Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $419.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.32 and a 200-day moving average of $424.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

