Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.5% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $7.41 on Tuesday, hitting $426.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,612. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
