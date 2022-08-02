Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Longeveron
In other Longeveron news, Director Rock Soffer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $62,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,010.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rock Soffer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $62,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Clavijo sold 36,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $305,248.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,652.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,455 shares of company stock worth $427,938 in the last three months. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Longeveron Price Performance
Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 1,341.85%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Longeveron will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Longeveron Company Profile
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.
See Also
