LTO Network (LTO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.31 Million

LTO Network (LTO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0976 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. LTO Network has a market cap of $38.37 million and $3.31 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ED25519 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 397,969,833 coins and its circulating supply is 393,227,330 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. LTO Network’s official website is www.ltonetwork.com. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get LTO Network alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other’s actions and secure data submissions.”

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.