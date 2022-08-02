LTO Network Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (LTO)

LTO Network (LTO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $37.86 million and $3.51 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LTO Network has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ED25519 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 397,969,833 coins and its circulating supply is 392,977,329 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LTO Network is www.ltonetwork.com. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other’s actions and secure data submissions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

