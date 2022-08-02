LuaSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,653.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $1,653.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,023.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00128458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031598 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 235,750,725 coins and its circulating supply is 176,943,509 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

