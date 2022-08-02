Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.9 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,762. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

