Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Cowen

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LVLU. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

LVLU opened at $5.46 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

