Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $733.00 million-$741.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.80 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.00.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.37. 575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,803. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.07. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.