Marathon Oil (MRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.54. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 146.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $4,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

